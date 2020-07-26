Nepalese citizens' encroachment case reaches Indian embassy in Kathmandu, Centre

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): The case of encroachment by Nepalese citizens on the "no man's land" near the Indo-Nepal border in Tanakpur, Champawat district of Uttarakhand has reached the Indian embassy in Kathmandu and the Union Home Ministry.

"A report on this has been sent to police headquarters. SSB sends a daily report to Union Home Ministry. The Champawat District Magistrate also spoke to officials at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu," said the Superintendent of Police Champawat, Uttarakhand.

A couple of days ago, a few Nepalese citizens had reportedly tried to fence an area around a missing pillar in no man's land having first planted saplings around it.

However, the SSB and the Nepalese army swung into action and stopped the plantation drive.

Earlier on Thursday, the meeting was called by the Indian officials after reports of Nepalese encroachment at the border area surfaced.

"We do not want a conflict between India and Nepal. We just want to live in peace. Stay true to the agreement--what all has been agreed upon," had said a local resident.

Last week, an Indian national was injured after Nepal police opened fire at three Indian men near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj. The police had said that the incident took place at the border area in Fatehpur of Terhagachh block in Bihar's Kishanganj district. (ANI)

