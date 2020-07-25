Nepalese citizens to stop plantation drive in Tanakpur: Cops

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Nepalese officials have assured that the plantation drive in the no man's land on the border area near Tanakpur will be stopped, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday.

"A plantation drive was started by Nepalese citizens in the Tanakpur border area. Local authorities had spoken out against the matter. Regarding the same issue, a meeting was held with officials from Nepal on Thursday," said Lokeshwar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Champawat.

The Champawat SP said that Kathmandu officials assured Indian officials that the plantation drive will be stopped at the India-Nepal border area.

Earlier on Thursday, the meeting was called by the Indian officials after reports of Nepalese encroachment at the border area surfaced.

"We don't want a conflict between India and Nepal. We just want to live in peace. Stay true to the agreement--what all has been agreed upon," said a local resident.

Last week, an Indian national was injured after Nepal police opened fire at three Indian men near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj.

The police said that the incident took place at the border area in Fatehpur of Terhagachh block in Bihar's Kishanganj district. (ANI)

