Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya's 209th birth anniversary, a peek into the 'Adikavi's' life

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Bhanu Jayanti, a special day commemorating the birth anniversary of the noted Bhanubhakta Acharya, widely regarded as the first Nepali poet and renowned for his translation of the epic Ramayana to Nepali, was celebrated with great pomp and show on Wednesday.

The poet known as 'Adikavi' is remembered for laying down the foundation stone of the Nepali language. It is celebrated by the Nepali people in India as well as across the world.

The Jayanti is celebrated by the people of Nepal, Darjeeling, Sikkim and various countries like Myanmar, and Bhutan. Bhanu Jayanti is annually held on the 29th day of the Nepali month of Ashadh.

The significance of the day is that it is a celebration of the Nepali culture including its literature and rituals. The Nepali poet was born on July 13, 1813 and later moved to Varanasi. He is known for translating epics like Ramayana into the Nepali language.

On this day, the Nepali people vow to preserve their culture and language and enrich it. The writer fraternity and its admirers remember the great works of Bhanubhakta Acharya.

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba extended his best wishes on the occasion.

"Bhanubhakta is a hero who has unified all through linguistics. His creations has unified all from Mechi to Mahakali," Deuba said in a program today.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled a new statue of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya on Tuesday.



"Honoured to unveil the new life-size statue of Aadikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya at the newly renovated Bhanu Udhyan Singtam. Aadikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya was an eminent scholar who contributed immensely towards Nepali literature. His literary works had a tremendous impact at the socio-cultural level and his love, dedication for the language earned him the title of Aadikavi," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Paying tributes to the Nepali poet, Darjeeling Police tweeted, "Tribute to Aadikabi Bhanubhakta Acharya, who translated the great epic Ramayana and Mahabharata from Sanskrit to Nepali. Remembering the great soul for his contributions to Nepali literature. Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bhanu Jayanti!"

The Ministry of DoNER also extended greetings on the occasion and said, "Warm greetings to the people of #Sikkim on the esteem occasion of Bhanu Jayanti Bhanubhakta Acharya was the first writer to transcribe the entire Ramayana from Sanskrit to the Nepali language."

Union Minister Rameswar Teli extended wishes on the occasion, "Bhanubhakta Acharya was a Nepali poet, translator and writer. He was the first writer to translate the great epic Ramayana from Sanskrit to Nepali. He is also honoured with the title of Aadikavi. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhanu Jayanti!"

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also tweeted, "Immortalized with the title of Aadikavi; Bhanubhakta Acharya would be always revered for being the first to document literary works in the Nepalese language and translating the great epic Ramayana from Sanskrit to Nepali. My wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bhanu Jayanti."

Bhanu Bhakta Acharya wrote Ramayana in poetry form in Nepali. Probably, this was the first-ever translation of any Sanskrit literature into the Nepali language.

He has also translated many other Sanskrit literary texts into Nepali.

Among his literary works are 'Kantipuri Nagari', 'Ek Man Chitta Lagai Chakari Garya', 'Khwamit Yas Giridhaari Le', 'Baalaaji Dekhyan', 'Ma Bhanubhakta', 'Roj Roj Darshan Paunchhu', 'Prashnottar Mala', 'Bhakta Maala', 'Ram Gita'.

Bhanu Bhakta Acharya was honoured with the title 'Aadikavi' or first poet of Nepal because he was the first to write poems in the common Nepali language. After him, other writers also started writing literature in the Nepali language. .

Motiram Bhatta first referred to him as 'Aadi Kavi' of Nepal while writing Bhanu Bhakta Acharya's biography in 1981. Bhatta is also the poet who published all of Acharya's manuscripts and works of literature.

Bhanu Bhakta was also named as one of the rashtriya bibhutis or national heroes of Nepal. (ANI)