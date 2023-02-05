Nephew kills uncle due to dispute over cow in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): A dispute between a maternal uncle and his nephew over a cow turned deadly when the nephew along with his friends beat the uncle to death in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The police have arrested one person.

In an incident in Daulatpur Kuti village in the Hasanpur Police area of Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, the nephew beat his maternal uncle to death along with his companions over a dispute over a cow.

The police have taken the accused into custody, filed a complaint, and sent the dead body for postmortem.



Vijender, a resident of Jahan, had a dispute with his nephew Sonu over a cow. The controversy escalated so much that Sonu and his companions beat up his maternal uncle Vijender fiercely, after which he died.

Giving information about the whole matter, the Circle officer (CO) of Hasanpur, Abhishek Yadav has said that the legal proceedings are going on. (ANI)

