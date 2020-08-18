Netaji only national hero whose death anniversary is not known: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday remembered freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, saying that while it is believed that the latter was a victim of a plane crash in Taihoku, it was never been confirmed by authenticated sources.

"The Tragic Hero Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is said to have been a victim of the plane crash in Taihoku today, however, it is not confirmed by any authenticate sources that he died or not," he said in a tweet.

The leader also observed that Bose is the only leader, whose birth anniversary is observed but the date of his death is unknown.

"He is the only Nationalist Hero and a world personality whose only birth anniversary is celebrated, nobody knows about his date of death," he said in his next tweet.

The controversy still continues over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taihoku, which is now in Taiwan, on August 18, 1945. The government also came up with a number of panels to uncover the truth behind the incident and Bose's disappearance.

On March 2, 2016, the government declassified all classified files related to Bose and transferred those files to the National Archives of India for permanent retention. (ANI)

