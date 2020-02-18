Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport - a clean and green facility in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, commonly known as the Kolkata Airport, is a piece of modern architecture, equipped with world-class facilities keeping in view the hygiene and passenger services for all age groups.

Built in 2013, the integrated terminal at the airport has a capacity to handle around 22 million passengers annually.

The Kolkata Airport is the fifth busiest airport in the country and is a major terminal point for flights from northeast India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, as well as Southeast Asia.

Managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Airport was awarded the 'Best Improved Airport' in the Asia-Pacific Region in 2014 and 2015 respectively, by the Airport Council International.

The infrastructure has been equipped with all facilities and amenities for passengers of all age groups. The AAI has taken special measures to keep the airport clean, hygienic and passenger-friendly.

"This year, the Kolkata airport has been adjudged the Swacchta Award for the best airport in the category and this is not only for the cleanliness and upkeep inside the terminal but also outside the terminal, which is on the city side. We engage manpower continuously for the sweeping and cleaning of roads," said Kaushik Bhattacharjee, Director at the Kolkata Airport.

The AAI also introduced Mechanised Environment Support Services (MESS) to keep the airport clean.

Floor cleaning is done by mechanical equipment, while high lift platforms and articulated boom lifts are used for cleaning of glass facade and ceiling of height up to 27 metres.

"Cleanliness is our priority and it is being well maintained and toilets are cleaned regularly. Thorough cleaning is done at regular intervals so that passengers do not feel that it is very unhygienic," said Puspita Sarkar, AGM, Operations, Airport Manager.

"It is good. It is clean. The management is good. The airport fulfills all the basic necessities of a traveller. The entire maintenance, cleanliness, staff conduct and all the other facilities including food are available here," a passenger at the airport said.

The airport has further taken several pro-green initiatives like doing away with single-use plastic, installation of PET bottle crushing machines and using sensor-based energy-saving electrical fixtures and systems in the terminal.

The Airport has a 15 MWp ground-mounted solar installed capacity and 2 MWp rooftop-mounted solar plant. (ANI)

