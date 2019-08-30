'Conundrum' author Anuj Dhar
Netaji's family, Govt aware of his connection with 'Gumnami Baba': Author

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 04:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had continued living in parts of Uttar Pradesh after his reported death in 1945, under the guise of a monk 'Gumnami Baba', a fact his family members were aware of but did not want to reveal, according to author Anuj Dhar whose book 'Conundrum' came out earlier this year.
"My understanding is that Gumnami baba is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Government of India is very well aware of it. Members of Netaji's family were also aware of it. They do not want this to come up because it will not reflect well on them," Dhar said.
Earlier on Thursday, Chandra Kumar Bose, kin of Netaji had claimed that there was no connection between the legendary freedom fighter and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's latest flick 'Gumnaami', which according to him was based on the book 'Conundrum, Subhas Bose's Life After Death'.
"Srijit is not telling the truth and he made a film based on Conundrum which states that Gumnami Baba was Netaji. If his film is based on Conundrum then why is he not mentioning it?" said Bose.
Dhar, who co-authored the book with Chandrachur Ghosh further alleged that Netaji's family members were "threatened" by the issue being discussed in the mainstream.
"I believe Netaji was alive and he did not die in 1945, but they never felt threatened by the 'Gumnami Baba' issue because it was limited to a smaller circle. Now with this book, it has gone mainstream. People are now talking about it and now the family is being threatened by it. They are trying to fence that the issue which they had covered up is coming to the front," he said.
Dhar also said he had "evidence" to back up his claims on Netaji and was ready for any inquiry the government wanted to conduct in this regard.
"Our evidence is circumstantial, eyewitness account and forensic experts. We have handwriting experts from India as well as from abroad and if you compare with government reports then their report is patently fraud. The DNA report was fraud because the report was leaked much before the results. If the government wants to do an enquiry then we are open for that," he said.
Speaking about why the Indian government had not taken interest in clearing out the mystery surrounding the freedom fighter's death, he said, "When British left this country then they planted a story that they left India because of Ahimsa (non-violence). Which is carried forward by people and they have gained from this myth and this myth has become famous in Western countries and the people in all elite class they have their children settled in Europe and America.
"They can't go against something which is popular in Europe and America. The Gandhi brand will take a big hit if Netaji story comes out. That is why the governments in India do not want to touch the topic of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose case," Dhar added.
The issue came to the front after filmmaker Srijit Mukherji announced his latest flick 'Gumnaami' which is said to be based on "Gumnami Baba', the monk who lived in Uttar Pradesh.
Netaji's kin have claimed that there is no connection between the legendary freedom fighter and Mukherji's film.
Earlier this month, the filmmaker was served a legal notice with regard to his upcoming movie.
A lawyer acting on behalf of his client, Debabrata Roy had served the notice to Mukherji asking the filmmaker to "refrain from portraying fictitious story on Bose." (ANI)

