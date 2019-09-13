Netizens have fun as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): As soon as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15 later this year, a flurry of memes surfaced on social media, with people wondering how they will survive with the rule in place.

From films to TV series, netizens had a good laugh over Delhi governments move aimed at tackling pollution.

"Delhites on taking out an odd number car on an even day," one user tweeted with a still of Javed Jaffrey from 'Double Dhamal'. In the picture, the character is lamenting why he is the one to step forward in tricky situations.



Sharing a still from popular web series 'Sacred Games', a user wrote, "#OddEven is again back in Delhi, Meanwhile Delhite to Kejriwal." The grab from the series showed Sartaj Singh's father telling Gaitonde to not bother him and his family time and again.



Portraying Delhites as Anushka Sharma and odd-even as dandruff, a user said, "#OddEven to be back in Delhi again, Delhites," with a still of the actor's commercial for an anti-dandruff shampoo.



"#oddeven is Back, Delhi wale," another user lamented with a photo of a visibly aghast Nana Patekar.



Sharing a still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Welcome, a person tweeted, "#OddEven started again, Delhites." In the picture, Nana Patekar's character is telling Akshay, "Seh lenge thoda (will endure it)."



A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, odd-even was first implemented in 2015.

While making the announcement, Kejriwal said that smog from adjoining states due to the burning of stubble is the major cause of pollution in Delhi and odd-even is one among the slew of measures that Delhi government will take to deal with the problem.

"On 2 and 3 November, there is Saturday and Sunday. Odd-even will be implemented from November 4 to November 15. Studies show that it reduces pollution by 10-13 percent," said Kejriwal.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)

