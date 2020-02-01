Netizens laud Mumbai Police for 'Punishing Signal' campaign

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Dealing with traffic jams is one menace that everyone on the road has to deal with and people honking repeatedly makes it all the worse.

However, Mumbai Police's latest campaign to curb the honking menace is being lauded by netizens and it has given them a ray of hope that being stuck in a traffic jam may get a little easier to deal with.

Mumbai Police recently released a video titled 'the Punishing Signal' in which an official can be heard saying "We, the Mumbai Police, wanted to do something like this".

In the campaign, they installed decibel meters on top of signal poles in some parts of the city to check noise pollution. As soon as the decibel at the signal crossed 85db mark, the red signal restarts at the original timer -- 90 seconds.

Horn not okay, please!

Horn not okay, please!

Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai's reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020



To this, cricketer Hardik Pandya replied with a variety of emoticons to applaud the effort of the police force.

Movie producer Ronnie Screwvala commented 'fantastic' in appreciation of the campaign.

Bengaluru's Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao, also tweeted that he would try to implement the same in his city.

Many users on Twitter used the term 'savage' to describe the latest effort of the Mumbai police force. They also asked this campaign to be adopted in the entire country.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police has come up with unique campaigns to deal with day to day struggles of the common man.

Recently they came up with a social media campaign #DontAppAndDrive to ask the people to not to use their mobile phones while driving.

They changed the name of some famous Apps. For instance, 'WhatsApp' was changed to 'WreckApp' while 'Instagram' was referred to as 'Risktagram'. (ANI)