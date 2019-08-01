Representative Image
Netizens stand divided on twitter after customer cancels Zomato order for sending non-Hindu delivery boy

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:46 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Zomato controversy has created quite a buzz on Twitter. Netizens stand divided on the social media platform. Where many slammed Amit Shukla, a customer who refused to accept food from the hands of a Muslim delivery boy, others sided with him.
The controversy broke after Shukla refused to accept the food he ordered through Zomato. He in a tweet claimed that Zomato sent a "non-hindu" delivery boy and hence he could not accept food from him.
The customer tweeted to Zomato recently saying, "Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel."
His tweet soon went viral and in response to his bizarre request, the company tweeted, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."
People in support of Amit tweeted with hashtags #IStandWithAmit and #boycottzomato while several others including celebrities supported the food delivery platform by tweeting with #Zomato.
A Twitter user Mishra Prakash tweeted, "#boycottzomato spreading love zihad by sending muslim boys to hindu boys knowingly look at its hypocrisy in name of religion."

Sharing the screenshot of uninstalling Zomato app from his phone, a user Rishabh Sharma said his only religion is 'Sanatan'
"#IStandWithAmit #boycotZomato I Did my part !! I have only one religion thats Sanatan. Not food zomato. Keep ur double standards to yourself," he tweeted.
A user Rahul Kumar accused Zomato of double standards in treating in Hindus and Muslims.
"Double standard #Zomato your #polkhol is being done today. If Muslim is customer then "We will look into matter and If Hindu does complain then giving"Gyan" "Food doesn't have a religion" f**k you... Zomato," he said.

Actress Swara Bhaskar also stood up in support of Zomato.
"Kudos 2 u Mr. Goyal ! @deepigoyal THANK YOU for standing up for the real idea of #India & true Indian values! You are a true citizen & patriot. More power to u!! @ZomatoIN @Zomato I hope larger corporations who in the past haven't had the courage 2 stand up to trolls learn!" she tweeted.

"Proud of u @ZomatoIN ! I'm so proud that I use ur amazing service oh so often ! Gonna become a gold member NOW !!! Love n respect !! Only if morons had real faith ! They would know to embrace n love !," Actress Gauhar Khan tweeted.
Even, Zomato's competitor Uber Eats wrote in its support
"@ZomatoIN, we stand by you," Uber Eats India tweeted.
Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal also echoed his company's stand and said that "we aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values."
"We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST

