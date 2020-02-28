Never expected this, says father of BSF jawan whose house was burnt down in Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A BSF jawan's home was among several houses, which was burnt down in violence that gripped North-East Delhi for three days earlier this week.

Mohd Yusuf, father of BSF jawan Mohammad Anees said that his house in Khajuri Khaas was burnt on February 25 afternoon.

"On February 25, when stones were being pelted, I was in the house with 4 others. The protesters locked us from the outside. Later Police rescued us. Protesters destroyed our house completely. Rs 3 lakh cash which was kept in the house as preparations for Anees's marriage was underway also got burnt with the house. We heard someone saying 'Niklo Pakistaniyon'," Yusuf told ANI.

"I have been living in Delhi for the past 40 years and never thought we will see something like this. Anees told me to have some patience. Anees' marriage is scheduled. We have postponed the marriage due to this violence. The family had gone to the village. I ask them to not come here until there is peace restored," he said.

At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi.

Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

