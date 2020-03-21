'Never forget - precautions not panic': PM appeals countrymen on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the countrymen not to panic in wake of coronavirus spread and take precautions to prevent any risk to their lives from the lethal infection.

"Never forget - precautions not panic! It is not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," said Prime Minister Modi in a tweet.

He further requested people in home quarantine to follow the advise of doctors and authorities in order to protect their friends and family.



"This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he said.

The Prime Minister has also given a call for a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak to prepare for challenges of the future. It has called upon the people to express their gratitude those who were working tirelessly in medical and service-oriented professions in the time of difficulty.



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)