Never questioned scientists, experts: Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' remark

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): After stoking controversy by asserting that he will not take "BJP vaccine" against COVID-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday clarified that he did not question experts or researchers involved in the vaccine making process.

"I or the Samajwadi party never questioned the experts, researchers or scientists and volunteers. The question is on BJP. Whatever decisions BJP has taken, people do not believe them," Yadav told reporters here when asked to comment over his remark.

"We want to know when will the poor get the vaccine? I would like to ask BJP that how long will it take them to give vaccine to the poor and whether will it be free or not?" he asked.



The SP chief said that it is the government's responsibility to clarify if there are suspicion or some doubts.

Yadav on Saturday had said that he will not get vaccinated against coronavirus for now as the "BJP government cannot be trusted".



"I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this moment. That too given by Bharatiya Janata Party. How can I trust BJP's vaccine, not a chance? When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP vaccine," he had said.

The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday said that COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. (ANI)

