Never resigned from Advocate General post : Kanak Tiwari

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A political row erupted over the appointment of Satish Chandra Verma as the new Advocate General of Chhattisgarh after his former counterpart Kanak Tiwari claimed that he has never resigned nor expressed his unwillingness to continue on the post.
"I have never resigned nor expressed any unwillingness to do my work. It is quite possible that I must have expressed my unwillingness with respect to one or two cases but that doesn't mean I have refused to perform my duty," Tiwari told ANI on Tuesday.
He is said to have approached Governor. "I will not approach any politician, I will also not approach the Court. I will accept what Governor will decide in the matter," said Tiwari.
Chattisgarh government on Friday appointed Satish Chandra Verma as new advocate general, with immediate effect, replacing Kanak Tiwari on the post.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 165 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Chhattisgarh is pleased to appoint Satish Chandra Verma, Additional Advocate General, Chhattisgarh as Advocate General, Chhattisgarh, in place of Kanak Tiwari, Advocate General, with immediate effect", read the notification issued by Chief Secretary Ravishankar Sharma on the name and orders of the state governor.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said then, "Kanak Tiwari had resigned and it was accepted. The new appointment has also been made."
Today, Baghel said that administrative action is as per the rules and regulations. "Kanak Tiwari had studied with my father-in-law, he is 80-year-old and I bow to him with all respect but as far as administrative action is concerned it is as per rules and regulations," said Bhupesh Baghel.
On the other hand, former Chhattisgarh CM, Raman Singh said that there is a constitutional crisis in the state.
"Law Minister says Kanak Tiwari has expressed his unwillingness to continue while Chief Minister is saying that he has resigned. What a stark contradiction in the statements! The Advocate General Kanak Tiwari has approached Governor and has pleaded that he has never resigned. This is the first time in the history that there are attempts to remove a person sitting on such a high constitutional post in this manner," said Raman Singh. (ANI)
