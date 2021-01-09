Never said Nitish will step down and Tejashwi will form govt: JDU's Mandal

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 9 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gopal Mandal on Friday asserted that he had never said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will step down from his post after six months and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Tejashwi Yadav will form the government.



"I never said that. Someone recorded my statement, edited and posted it on social media. Tejashwi Yadav can never be the chief minister of Bihar. No one can remove Nitish Kumar," he added.

On Wednesday there was a phone conversation between Gopal Mandal and Bihpur MLA E Shailendra in which it was alleged that Gopal Mandal was abusing and using casteist slur. About this, Mandal held a press conference in Bhagalpur on Thursday.

During the conference, he denied allegations in the viral audio and said it was not correct and alleged that it was made viral by E Shailendra. He reportedly had also said, "After 6 months, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will step down from his post and the government of Tejashwi Yadav will be formed." (ANI)

