Never said PM Modi should be removed from Delhi: Mamata attacks Oppn

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed the opposition parties for doing politics amid coronavirus and post-Amphan destruction, saying she "never asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be removed from Delhi".

"I really feel bad that when we are fighting against COVID-19 and Amphan and working to save lives, some political parties are asking to remove us from power. I never said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be removed from Delhi," said Banerjee while addressing at 'Re-Greening Kol' programme on the occasion of World Environment Day.

She added, "Is this the time for engaging in politics? Where were they for the last three months? We were working on the ground."

"Bengal will win against both COVID-19 and conspiracy," the TMC supremo further said. (ANI)

