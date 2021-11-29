Never witnessed bill passage without Opposition being allowed to speak: Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday slammed the Central Government for passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in the upper house without a discussion adding "she has never witnessed such an atmosphere in the Parliament where the Opposition was not even allowed to speak".

Speaking to ANI, Bachchan said, "My point is that such an important bill was passed in Rajya Sabha without any discussions. I do not understand the way the proceedings are going on in the Parliament."

"I have been an MP for many years, but this is the first time I'm seeing such an atmosphere where the Leader of the Opposition, who was speaking, was interrupted in middle by the Union Minister and was not even given an opportunity to keep his point. Amidst the uproar, the bill was passed, what is this," she added.



Bachchan demanded a special bill for the security of the Parliament.

"There are small parties, they do not get a chance to speak. Issues like the loss faced by the farmers, the lives lost in the protest, inflation should have been discussed," she stated.

"Farmers did not work during this period and it affected the production of the crops. What is the government doing? What will you eat? The water is also contaminated, the air is also contaminated," she added.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

However, due to the ruckus created by the Opposition, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. (ANI)

