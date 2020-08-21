New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Ashok Lavasa called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday.
Taking to Twitter, the Vice President of India posted a picture of the meeting.
"The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Shri Ashok Lavasa called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," Vice President of India tweeted. (ANI)
New ADB VP Ashok Lavasa meets Vice President Naidu
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:31 IST
