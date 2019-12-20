New approval system to be introduced to simplify building permissions: Telangana Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Friday that a new online permission system will be introduced for granting permissions for the construction of buildings so as to bring transparency.

Rao who is the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) was speaking at a workshop for town-planning officials on the proposed "Online Building Permission" system here on Friday.

"The new approval system will change the perception of the people towards town planning officials," said Rao.

"The permissions will be issued on the lines of TS-iPASS providing single-window clearances for industries. This new approval system will be implemented as a part of the new Municipal Act," read the press release.

Minister said the new permissions system is being introduced to provide better services to citizens and also make the approval system transparent and efficient. (ANI)

