New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of EDFC will benefit public with increase in speed of trains, says official

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The New Bhaupur-New Khurja of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation will be beneficial for the public as it will increase the speed of goods and passenger trains, said an official on Wednesday.

Bhaupur is a town in Kanpur Dehat district and Khurja is a town in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

While talking to ANI, Ajay Kumar, executive director at the dedicated freight corridor said that now trains having a length of 1500 meters will be operated with the starting of the 351 km long freight corridor from New Khurja to New Bhaupur.

"This will benefit the public a lot because it will increase the speed of goods trains, now we will be able to run the goods train at a speed of 75 km/hour. The route of Kanpur to Khurja is an extremely busy route and now with the 351 km long freight corridor from New Khurja to New Bhaupur, we will be able to run around 120 goods trains," Kumar said.



"It will also help in running more number of passenger trains on the right time and without delay. We will run 25 to 30 passenger trains from Kanpur to Khurja daily. Now, we will be able to run 1500 meter long trains. Earlier we used to run 750 meter long trains," he added.

The official said that Soon all the freight trains on the Kanpur-Khurja route will be shifted to the new track.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the New Bhaupur-New Khurja of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) to the nation on Tuesday and said these freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant.

The 351 km New Bhaupur - New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is built at a cost of Rs 5,750 crores. It is being constructed by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to build and operate Dedicated Freight Corridors.

DFCCIL is also constructing the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (1,504 route km) that connects Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai and will traverse through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

