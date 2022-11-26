New CCTV visuals: Tihar Jail superintendent among others seen interacting with Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Fresh CCTV footage of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has emerged from Tihar Jail in which the Aam Aadmi Party leader is seen in conversation with some people, including the Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar who is currently under suspension.

In the purported videos sourced from Tihar Jail, Jain can been seen lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby while the pair apparently seem to be having a conversation. Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendant on November 14 for allegedly providing special treatment to the Delhi minister.

At the beginning of the footage from earlier this September, the Delhi minister is seen interacting with several people who leave before Ajit Kumar enters Jain's cell.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted the footage and posted on his Twitter account, "Yet another video of Tihar put out by the media. This time the Satyendar ka darbaar has Jail superintendent who has now been suspended."

"After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this! This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?," Shehzad Jai Hind twitter handle tweeted.

The new CCTV footage came after the Tihar Jail Superintendent was suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to jailed Jain.

Meanwhile earlier on November 23, Jain had filed an application in a Delhi court seeking direction to restrain all media organizations from airing, broadcasting or publishing any CCTV clip related to him.

The plea stated that all the national media are regularly running CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain. A parallel media trial is going against him, despite the present matter being examined by this court, argued senior advocate Rahul Mehra who appeared for Jain.

Two days back, a video was emerged showing Jain having an elaborate meal inside. Jain was seen having food including fruits and dry fruits.

The video of having meal came out just a day after footage of the minister receiving an oil massage inside his jail cell trigged an uproar.

Tihar Jail sources also said that the Delhi minister gained 8 kg weight during his time in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs.

The new footage surfaced a day after Jain submitted before the trial court that he has not been getting privileges like proper food and medical check-up in Tihar Jail. He had also claimed that he lost 28 kg while being locked up in jail.

On Tuesday, the minister's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra had alleged that Enforcement Directorate was leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of the Court and undertaking given in this court.

Rahul Mehra also denied ED allegations of getting privileged treatment in Tihar Jail. He asked, "What privilege are they talking about?"

"I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? No prison rules are violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet," Jain said.

However, appearing for ED, advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is not a single leak from the Enforcement Directorate.

Purported videos of the minister getting a massage inside his cell in Tihar went viral on social media. The Aam Aadmi Party however asserted that Jain was receiving physiotherapy.

Sources reported on Tuesday that the person administering massage on Jain was not a physiotherapist, furthermore, he has been identified as a rape accused too.

Jailed Delhi Minister was being given a massage by an accused in a rape case, the official sources claimed on Tuesday.

The Tihar Jail official sources claimed that the prisoner, identified as Rinku, was "not a physiotherapist" and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

"The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist," the sources claimed.

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed while a man seated next to him is seen massaging his foot.

Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail application on November 16. (ANI)