New clusters have emerged in Bengaluru, surrounded by states with rising cases: BBMP chief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Saturday identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sambhram College of Management Sciences in Attur where 15 cases were reported on Friday and three infections were recorded today.

This came even as the examinations at Sambhram College of Management Sciences are underway.

The students who have tested positive for coronavirus have been residing in paying guest (PGs) facilities.



"New clusters have emerged. We are surrounded by Kerala and Maharashtra where cases are rising," said BBMP chief Manjunatha Prasad.

He further added that most people coming from here are students and they have been tested and isolated.

Karnataka on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases, 642 recoveries, and 4 deaths. The total cases in the state reached 9,50,207 including 9,32,367 and 5,501 active cases. As many as 12,320 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

