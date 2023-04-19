New compensation structure for pilots, cabin crew aimed at boosting emoluments, encouraging productivity: Air India

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Air India on Wednesday said that the new compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew is an endeavour to bring parity among different groups, encourage productivity and that the managerial and supervisory role played by the experienced pilots is also being recognised.

Air India spokesperson said that contracts reflecting the enhancements were individually sent and a large number of pilots and cabin crew have already accepted the new contracts.

“The new compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew is our endeavour to bring in parity among different groups, encourage productivity and boost emoluments drawn by them. The managerial and supervisory role played by the experienced pilots is also being recognised in the form of designating them as Senior Commander as also offering them a special monthly allowance,” the spokesperson said.

“The contracts reflecting these enhancements were individually sent to the pilots and cabin crew for necessary paper work. A large number of pilots and cabin crew have already accepted the new contracts, and the salary improvements and advancement opportunities they enable,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that the airline will continue to engage with the remainder of its staff “through this process as currently there is no recognised union in Air India”.

Air India on Monday announced a new salary structure for pilots and cabin crew. The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association and Indian Pilot’s Guild have opposed the 'Revised Terms of Employment and Compensation Details'.

They said the management’s letter seeks “to supersede” all offer and appointment letters and understandings whether written or oral and that a “carte blanche” is being asked “to run roughshod over all the terms and conditions of our employment”.

In a letter, they also said that blanket consent is being sought for any leave or insurance policy that the company may come up with and “which is subject to amendment or outright withdrawal".

The pilots’ union also warned that any “coercive steps or victimisation” by the company to sign the revised terms “will lead to industrial unrest”. (ANI)