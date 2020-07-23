New COVID-19 lockdown guidelines issued for Aluva region in Kerala

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 23 (ANI): In the wake of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the State, the Kerala government has imposed a curfew in Ernakulam's Aluva region from Wednesday night. The curfew has also been imposed in Aluva Municipality and other six panchayats which fall under the region.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said adding that that the state government is considering to implement complete lockdown in the state, which is now existing only in critical containment zones. The total number of cases in the State on Wednesday was reported at 15,032.

Issuing a notification, S Suhas, lAS, District Collector and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, Ernakulam said that only essential activities will be allowed within the containment zones.

"The people are expected to stay at home / indoors and the movement of persons in and out of the containment zones is strictly prohibited except for medical emergencies' and procurement of essential goods and services," the notification read.

Public examinations in all education national institutions within the containment zone shall stand suspended, the notification read.

"All the offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/ subordinate offices and Public corporations except the following shall.remain closed' Exceptions: Defence, central Armed Police Forces, Public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, Banks, National lnformatics centre, Early warning Agencies," the notification from

The District Collector has allowed banks to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent of the total staff from 10 AM to 2 PM. "No customers shall be allowed in the banks situated within the containment zones. ATM's shall be allowed to operate."

"The post offices are also allowed to function with bare minimum staff. No customers shall be allowed inside the post offices within the containment zone."

Also, all transport services except in medical emergencies will remain suspended within the containment zone.

Moreover, officials involved in Covid related duties and from containment zone movement restriction letter from the Head of Office.

"Railway stations shall be allowed to function as usual with minimum staff. Passengers coming from airport and railway to be allowed to come within containment zone for doing Home Quarantine/Paid Quarantine." (ANI)