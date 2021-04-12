New COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi causing difficulties to office-goers

By Archana Prasad

Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): People in the national capital are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the fresh restrictions which have been imposed by the Delhi government amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Delhi government on Monday directed all the DTC and cluster buses to operate at 50 per cent capacity, strictly following all the protocols in the buses, which are causing problems to the commuters as sometimes they have to wait for more than an hour to get on the bus.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagnani Devi, one of the commuters, said, "I have a tea stall at Lado Sarai. I am standing here for two hours but all the buses are full, they are not letting us in. If the capacity of the buses has been reduced to 50 per cent then the government should increase the number of buses."

"I use to open my tea stall very early but more than two hours have been wasted here," she added.



Jitendra, a sanitation worker, said, "I work in Gurgaon, I get very late for work. I have been waiting for the bus for two hours."

"If the number of commuters has decreased in the buses then the government should think that offices are open, the strength of people is 100 per cent how will general public manage? The government should increase the number of buses," he added.

Speaking to ANI, a banquet manager named Inder said, "We are following all the guidelines of the government. Just after the announcement, around 6-7 bookings were cancelled. It will badly affect us, but we are following the protocols of the government."

Delhi Metro, DTC, and cluster buses will run with 50 per cent capacity, the order further stated. It also added that marriage-related gatherings are allowed for up to 50 persons.

11491 new COVID-19 infections and 72 related deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the latest health bulletin on Monday evening. (ANI)

