New Delhi: 19-year-old woman found dead New Ashok Nagar, cops suspect suicide

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death near Dharamshila Hospital in New Ashok Nagar, police said.

The deceased was identified as Swati, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in the national capital, police said, adding that her lifeless body was retrieved from a drain, which was about 25 metres deep.

Further, according to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar polices station on Sunday in which the caller, who introduced himself as Pawan Jha, stated that his daughter Swati (19) was missing since Sunday evening and her slipper had been found at a drain near Dharamshila Hospital.

Acting on this information, a police team reached the spot.



The victim was identified by her father and husband and no injury mark was found on her body, the sleuths added.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the 19-year-old got married to Surjeet, an employee at a private firm, on May 31, 2020.

Her father is a driver for a Noida-based company.

Swati had some mental problems since 2017 and was undergoing treatment at IHBAS Hospital, police said, adding that she was receiving treatment for depression.

Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case, police said, adding that further inquiry was underway. (ANI)

