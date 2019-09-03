New Delhi: 4-storey building collapses in Seelampur, several feared trapped

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A four storey building collapsed here in the Seelampur area of North-East Delhi.
Several persons are feared to be trapped in the debris at the site of the incident which took place on Monday night.
Rescue operations are underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
