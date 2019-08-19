New Delhi: Alliance Air flight makes emergency landing at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): An Alliance Air flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, minutes after it took off for Jaipur, due to a technical snag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IGI Sanjay Bhatia said on Monday.

According to Bhatia, flight number 9643 which plies between Delhi and Jaipur had to make an emergency landing due to a technical snag at 8:45 pm.

All occupants on board landed safely at the airport.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

