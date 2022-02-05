New Delhi: Amid cold wave, homeless people take refuge in night shelter at Lodhi Road

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): As a cold wave gripped the national capital, homeless people took refuge at a night shelter in the Lodhi Road area in New Delhi.



"A total of 20 people are staying here. Blankets, bed, TV, hot water machine are available. Tea, snacks, and 3 meals a day are provided to them," Raju, the caretaker told ANI.





"We are practising social distancing. We are taking the full care that everyone is wearing masks and sanitizing their hands," He added.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning, resulting in extremely reduced visibility in the areas Firoz Shah Road, Rajpath, and India Gate. (ANI)

