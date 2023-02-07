New Delhi: BJP understands only the stick of the court, says AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj during protests

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the latter's party office alleging that the saffron party is not allowing the election of Mayor in Municipal Cooperation of Delhi.

Aam Admi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj who was present in the protest launched a scathing attack on the saffron party.

He said, "BJP understands only the stick of the court. No option left except the court. The Court threatened them on the appointment of judges only then they understood!"

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Modi ji sold everything Airport, Rail, Steel, Cement, Coal to Adani, got 2.5 Lakh Crore loan of people whose money is deposited in LIC-SBI."

"PM Modi did not make Joint Parliamentary Crore because he is involved in this scam along with Adani," Singh added.



The protestors carried boards with slogans like "Shame on you BJP people! Stop killing democracy! Get the mayor elected!"

On Monday, the high-octane political drama unfolded inside the Delhi Civic Centre as the House met for a third time this month to elect the mayor, only to be deferred till the next date due to a ruckus over the nominated members being permitted to vote.

The House, which was first summoned on January 6 and then on January 25, had ended without a result due to unprecedented scenes emerging after the nominated members were allowed the right to vote for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and chairpersons of various standing committees.

The Civic Centre summoned for the third time on Monday to elect the mayor, however, no voting could take place due to ruckus and sloganeering and hence the stalemate continued.

The House proceedings began at the Delhi Civic Centre after Presiding officer Satya Sharma arrived and announced that aldermen- nominated members- will be allowed to vote in the process of electing the mayor. However, the House was adjourned after the Aam Aadmi Party members objected to it.

Soon after the House was resumed, the BJP members could be seen sloganeering while also accusing the AAP of attempting to poach its councillors. The House was adjourned owing to the uproar, thus failing to elect the Mayor. (ANI)

