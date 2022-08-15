New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): With the nation echoing with zeal and enthusiasm on the 76th Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the tricolour at his residence in the national capital on Monday.

"Unfurled the National Flag at my residence on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence," tweeted Singh.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi after hoisting the national flag.

Prior to that, he inspected the Guard of Honour which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the government has created a foolproof security apparatus to ensure that no anti-India element can cast an evil eye on the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue of renowned Marwari warrior Veer Durgadas Rathore in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

He asserted that the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords top priority to the safety and security of the people of India and assured the nation that a befitting reply would be given to anyone who tries to disturb peace and harmony in the country.



He stated that the Armed Forces are being equipped with the latest weapons/platforms, adding that they are ready to deal with all future threats and safeguard national interests.

The Raksha Mantri underlined the importance of achieving self-reliance in defence production to build a strong military and said that the Ministry of Defence has undertaken a number of reforms to manufacture indigenous weapons/platforms for the Armed Forces under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

He listed some of the reforms, including earmarking 68 per cent of the capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in 2022-23 and allocating 25 per cent of the domestic capital procurement budget for private industry.

The Defence Minister added that due to the measures taken by the Government in the last few years, India has leapfrogged to find a place among the top 25 defence exporters of the world.

"By the end of this decade, India will not only make defence equipment for itself but also fulfil the needs of friendly foreign countries. 'Make in India, Make for the World's' is the new mantra of our Department of Defence Production. Our resolve is to make India a net exporter of defence equipment in the times to come," he said.

The Raksha Mantri paid glowing tribute to Veer Durgadas Rathore on the occasion, terming him as the symbol of social harmony, honesty, bravery and devotion.

He stated that people, irrespective of caste or religion, should take inspiration from Veer Durgadas Rathore, who strived for peace and harmony against divisive elements in society. (ANI)

