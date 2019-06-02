New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A fire broke out on the second floor of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) building in Connaught Place on Saturday evening.
Six fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
New Delhi: Fire breaks out in NDMC building in Connaught Place
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:46 IST
