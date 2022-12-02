New Delhi: Former Andhra minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Reddy meets CBI top officials

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Reddy reached Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters to meet top Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in the national capital on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court transferred the case relating to the alleged murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy from a local state court to Hyderabad.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah allowed the plea filed by the daughter of deceased Vivekananda Reddy seeking transfer of the case.



The court noted that apprehensions raised by his wife and daughter regarding the derailment of fair trial are reasonable.

The court said that petitioners being the daughter and wife of the deceased have a fundamental right and have a legitimate expectation that the criminal trial is conducted in a fair manner.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

