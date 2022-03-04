New Delhi: Girl assaulted outside school, video goes viral

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): A schoolgirl was assaulted by her female friend outside Gitanjali school in Sant Nagar area in New Delhi and its video went viral. Later, the police registered a complaint.

A senior Police officer of Burari police station said, "We received a complaint on March 2 from the family members of the girl where they had written that the video of their daughter getting beaten up has gone viral on social media."

The victim, a schoolgirl, had an argument with one of her friends after which a fight broke out outside the school, the officer added.



Delhi Police has registered a case in this matter under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (Punishment for theft), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered, he added.

The officer further stated that the very next day, another person was assaulted outside the same school and the video of that incident is also going viral. Police have received a complaint about that as well.

"It is a fight after a quarrel among students, though every angle is being investigated," added the officer. (ANI)

