New Delhi: Kashmiri student attacked with sharp object by auto-driver after argument over fare

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): A 22-years-old Kashmiri woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by an auto driver after she had an argument with him over the fare on Monday at the New Friends Colony area of South East Delhi, said the police.

The woman was identified as Mehreen Riyaz, a nursing student who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, added the police.

The woman was living in a PG accommodation at Noor Nagar, Shahin Bagh. She hired an auto-rickshaw from her Shahin Bagh to CC Narket NFC. After reaching CC Market, she had a heated argument with the auto-driver.



The auto driver got infuriated and attacked her with a sharp object and she received injuries on her lower abdomen on the right side.

On her complaint, an FIR had been registered under IPC at NFC Police Station and further investigation has been taken up.

Efforts are being made to identify the auto driver.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm but was reported after about fice hours from the Hospital. (ANI)

