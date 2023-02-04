New Delhi: L-G approves revival of 126 posts lying vacant for more than 2 years

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena on Saturday approved the revival of 126 posts of Principal/Deputy Education Officers that had lapsed due to apathy and inaction of Aam Admi Party government and were lying vacant for more than two years, an official statement from the L-G's office said on Saturday

An official said that this move would help the woefully short-staffed Education Department of GNCTD, especially at the cutting-edge level.

According to an official, L-G has also put on hold a proposal to abolish 244 posts of Principal / Deputy Education Officer as proposed by the Education Department, since the said posts had also been lying vacant for more than five years.

"The LG has asked Education Department to submit a suitable proposal for the abolition/creation of posts of Principal / Deputy Education Officer after getting the comprehensive study conducted from the AR Department, as pointed out by the Services Department," it said.



It may be noted that Government Rules provide for posts lying vacant for more than two years to be considered as "deemed abolished" and for those lying vacant for more than five years to be "considered abolished". These 370 posts (126 deemed abolished posts and 244 considered abolished posts), were supposed to have been filled in through promotion as per the Recruitment Rules, by the Directorate of Education from the year 2013-14 to 2019, it added.

"However, in what speaks extremely negative of the functioning of the Education Department, none of these posts were filled through promotion and were allowed to remain vacant, thereby inviting provisions for abolishing them," the statement informed.

With regards to the proposal for the abolition of 244 posts of Principal, "the Services Department had advised the AR Department to carry out a comprehensive study in one go while noting that the post of a Principal is a crucial post for the functioning of Education Department and in this way, the exercise of abolition/creation of posts need not be taken up time and again," it added.

However, despite the observations of the Services Department, the Directorate of Education moved the proposal for the abolition of 244 posts of Principals, it informed.

"But even as the Education Department still requires the posts of Principals / Deputy Education Officers, abolition of these 244 posts might create unrest amongst the feeder cadre and the employees of the Education Department fearing loss of promotion avenues as the orders for abolition of these 244 posts will not reflect the true picture," it added. (ANI)

