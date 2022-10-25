New Delhi: Man held for firing bullets at neighbours for bursting crackers

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): One man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing bullets at people for bursting crackers in his locality in the Keshav Puram Police Station area in the national capital late on Monday night, said police.

The accused had been identified as Arvind Kumar.

Four people were injured in the Keshav Puram Police Station area after the accused confronted a few people bursting crackers in his locality, added the police.



An FIR was registered under the Indian penal Code and Arms Act at Keshav Puram Police Station.

Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one illegal automatic pistol, and a live cartridge was recovered from the accused's possession.

As per the doctor's opinion, all victims are in stable condition.


