New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown on Wednesday night in the Patparganj industrial area in the national capital.
The fire broke out at 10 PM in the four-storey building.
Around 10 fire tenders were working on it to control the fire and the fire is under control now.
No causality has been reported so far. (ANI)
New Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in mobile godown in Patparganj industrial area
ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 02:26 IST
