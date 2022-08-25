New Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in mobile godown in Patparganj industrial area

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown on Wednesday night in the Patparganj industrial area in the national capital.



The fire broke out at 10 PM in the four-storey building.

Around 10 fire tenders were working on it to control the fire and the fire is under control now.

No causality has been reported so far. (ANI)