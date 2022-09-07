New Delhi Municipal Council passes resolution to rename 'Rajpath' as 'Kartavya Path'

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday passed a resolution to change the name of 'Rajpath' to 'Kartavya Path'.

"Today's meeting was a special meeting for NDMC and the resolution was passed to change the name of Rajpath to Kartavya Path. The history of this region is that this entire region was constructed by the imperial powers and post independent which is called Janpath today was called Queen's way in earlier times and it got changed to Janpath but the Rajpath was called King's way and continues to remain as Rajpath. Now post-independence we chose the system of democracy. The idea of democracy is not to rule over others but the idea is to a participatory nature and people need to be bound by the duties," said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi while addressing a press conference.



"We carried forward colonial mindset after Independence. Rajpath conveys you have come for 'Raj'. PM said that country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and we have to end imperialistic policies, and symbols. So, the name of Rajpath has been changed to Kartavya Path," she added.

Rajpath was formerly known as Kingsway. It is the celebrated venue of the Republic Day parade every year and stretches through Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech this year, had given a 'panch pran' (five vows) call to citizens during 'Azadi Ka AmritKaal' and one of the resolves was "duty of the citizens". He also stressed the abolition of symbols relating to the colonial mindset. Both these factors can be seen behind the naming of 'Kartavya Path'.

In his speech, the Prime Minister urged people to focus attention on 'Panch Pran' for the coming 25 years.



"You have to concentrate on your resolve and strength. And we must take up the responsibility of fulfilling all the dreams of the freedom fighters by embracing those 'Panch Pran' by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence," he said.

Speaking of 'Panch Pran', he said that the first vow is for the country to move ahead with a big resolve and make India a developed country,.

"The second pran (pledge) is that in no part of our existence, not even in the deepest corners of our mind or habits should there be any ounce of slavery. The third pran (pledge) is that we should feel proud of our heritage and legacy. Fourth pran, which is equally important, is unity and solidarity. The fifth pledge is the duty of the citizens, in which even the Prime Minister, Chief Minister cannot be excluded as they are also responsible citizens and have a duty towards the nation. This virtue is going to be the vital life force if we want to achieve the dreams we have for the next 25 years," he had said.

Elaborating on the fifth resolve, he said there should be a success in the life of the individual, of the society, of the family, of the nation.

He said while it is the job of the government to make efforts to provide 24 hours electricity, it is the duty of the citizen to save as many units as he can.

"While trying to understand all the countries in the world that have made progress; every country that has achieved something, even in personal life, few things emerged. One is a disciplined life, and the other is devotion to duty. There should be a success in the life of the individual, of the society, of the family, of the nation. This is the fundamental path and the fundamental vital force," he said.

"It is the job of the government to make efforts to provide 24 hours electricity but it is the duty of the citizen to save as many units as he can. It is the responsibility and efforts of the government to supply water to every field, but a voice should come from each of my fields that we will move forward by saving water by focusing on 'per drop more crop'," the Prime Minister said.

He said if everyone performs the duties of a citizen, the country can achieve the desired goals ahead of time.

"It is our duty to do chemical-free farming, organic farming and natural farming. Whether it is police or people, ruler or administrator, no one can be untouched by this civic duty. If everyone performs the duties of a citizen, I am sure that we can achieve the desired goals ahead of time," he said. (ANI)

