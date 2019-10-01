Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the valedictory function of 'Arogya Manthan' in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Photo/ANI
New Delhi: PM Modi attends valedictory function of 'Arogya Manthan'

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the valedictory function of 'Arogya Manthan' in Vigyan Bhawan here in the national capital.
Arogya Manthan is a two-day event organized by the National Health Authority to mark the completion of one year of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the programme.
Modi also inspected the exhibition put up there. The exhibition depicted the journey of Ayushman Bharat until now.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan and CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Indu Bhushan were also present during the event.
On September 30, the Union Health Minister had said that the government will give name and fame to those medical units which are doing excellent work under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana.
"We have de-empanelled at least 111 hospitals from the list who were involved in fraudulent practices. We are going to do their name and shame on our PMJAY website. There is zero tolerance of fraudulent practice in our government," Harsh Vardhan had said.
Speaking on the occasion of Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Manthan which is being celebrated to mark one-year completion of PMJAY, Harsh Vardhan added that the hospitals which have done commendable work under the scheme will also be lauded for their efforts.
Last year, PM Modi had launched the scheme on September 23, from Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA, had said, "PMJAY Arogya Manthan has brought together people from all the regions with different health assurance schemes under one umbrella. This path-breaking convergence of health systems across the country is a transformational step towards ensuring health care for all in India. The scheme is instrumental in the expansion of services by linkages with other schemes. Thus, bringing about uniformity in terms of benefits received to the people across the country."
"Till today, more than 47 lakhs people have got benefits worth Rs 7,500 crores. And 60 per cent of the amount spent is on tertiary care," Dr Bhushan had added. (ANI)

