New Delhi: Positive signals for explosives found from unclaimed bag spotted at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Positive signal for RDX or explosives were found from the unattended bag which was spotted at the Terminal-3 arrival of Indira Gandhi International airport here.

The signals for explosives were detected after a Explosive Vapour Detector (EVD) check was conducted on the bag.

Officials said the bag was also checked by Dog 'Guide', which also gave positive signal for the explosive.

It was safely taken to cooling pit and is now under observation, said officials. However, they added that only after forensic tests, it will be clarified if there is explosive or not.

"It was found at the forecourt. Our jawans on patrolling found it and immediately informed the control room. CISF Bomb disposal sqaud and dog squad were rushed to the spot," a CISF spokesperson said.

Earlier in the morning, it was reported that Security was tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after a suspicious bag was spotted.

The police immediately swung into action after receiving the information at around 2 am on Friday. A bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad, reached the spot. (ANI)

