New Delhi railway station to be redeveloped in Public-Private partnership mode

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that New Delhi Railway Station will be redeveloped to provide state of the art passenger amenities, road infrastructure, and an iconic building to cater to traffic demand of the future.

The Minister made the announcement while responding to a query in a written reply, saying the proposal for the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station will be taken up in a Public-Private Partnership mode.

Responding to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Gupta about whether the government proposes to revamp the New Delhi railway station, the Union Minister said, "The proposal for the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station to be taken up on Public Private Partnership mode aims to provide state of the art passenger amenities, road infrastructure and station with an iconic building to cater to the traffic demand of future."



On being further asked whether the New Delhi railway station redevelopment has received environmental clearance from the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, Vaishnaw said that railway station projects are exempted from seeking prior environmental clearance subject to certain conditions.

"However, tree cutting permission has been obtained," he said.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

