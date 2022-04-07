New Delhi railway stn, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to be redeveloped under hybrid Built-Operate-Transfer model

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): With the aim to provide enhanced facilities, New Delhi Railway Station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai have been identified for redevelopment under the Hybrid Built-Operate-Transfer model, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

For the development of Railway stations, the Ministry of Railways has formulated various developmental schemes like Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Schemes for upgradation or augmentation of stations on Indian Railways.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that New Delhi Railway Station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are identified for development under the Hybrid Built-Operate-Transfer model of Public-Private Partnership (PPP).



He also informed in his reply that 1,253 railway stations over Indian Railways have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme. Out of these, 1,213 railway stations have been developed and the remaining 40 stations are targeted for development in the financial year 2022-23.

In his reply, the Minister stated that presently, railway stations are upgraded under Adarsh Station Scheme based on identified need of providing enhanced passenger amenities.

Vaishnaw further said that a new scheme of major upgradation of railway stations has been initiated. The facilities envisaged in this scheme include rebuilding, improvement or augmentation of station building, congestion-free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city wherever feasible, user-friendly signages, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up and parking, etc.

All facilities of Divyangjans among other facilities as per requirement and feasibility will be provided. So far 41 stations have been identified for major upgradation under this scheme.

Two railway stations, Rani Kamlapati and Gandhinagar were developed and commissioned on November 15, 2021, and July 16, 2021, respectively. One more station, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru is ready for commissioning, Vaishnaw added in his reply. (ANI)

