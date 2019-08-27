New Delhi: Rajnath Singh meets Japanese Ambassador to India

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Japanese Ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Principal Spokesperson for Ministry of Defence posted pictures of the meeting and tweeted, "Japanese Ambassador to India Mr Kenji Hiramatsu called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today".

According to the Defence officials, during today's meeting Hiramatsu invited Singh to visit Japan and the Indian defence minister is likely to visit the East Asian country in the first week of September.

Singh will also be visiting Leh on August 29 in a first major visit by a top brass after the abrogation of Article 370. This would be the first visit by the Defence Minister to the Union territory after the government got a resolution passed in this regard in Parliament earlier this month, Defence officials said. (ANI)