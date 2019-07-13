New Delhi: Robbers flee after stealing cash from ATM

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Unidentified persons decamped with unaccounted cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Mahendra Park area in Delhi. Robbers are still absconding, said the Delhi Police.

"The robbers apparently used a gas cutter to cut the shutter and the ATM machine on Friday night and fled away after stealing the cash. The exact amount of cash is being verified by the police," said the Delhi Police.

Police are taking help of the CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused. (ANI)

