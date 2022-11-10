New Delhi: Scuffle over personal dispute breaks out between JNU students

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Two students were injured in a clash between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University over a personal dispute in New Delhi on Thursday, said Delhi Police.



A PCR call was received at 5 pm on Thursday that students were fighting with each other in JNU near the Narmada hostel, added the police.

On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of students over a personal issue which triggered the clash.

The police said that no complaint has been lodged yet. Necessary action will be taken as and when the complaint is received, added the police. (ANI)

