New Delhi: Sitharaman chairs meet with Financial Stability and Development Council members

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting with members of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC).

The FSDC is an apex-level body constituted, with an aim to strengthen and institutionalise the mechanism of maintaining financial stability and financial sector development among others, by the government of India with the finance minister as its head.

The body also includes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor and chairpersons of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) as its members along with finance ministry officials.

The last meeting of the FSDC was held on June 19, in which the global and domestic economic situation and financial stability issues including, inter-alia, those concerning banking and NBFCs were reviewed among others. (ANI)

