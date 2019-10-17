New Delhi: Special Cell of police nabs dreaded gangster after exchange of fire

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The head of an infamous gang was arrested by the police after an exchange of fire, which left him injured, in the wee hours of Thursday, according to a release by the Delhi Police.

A team of special cell officers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lalit Mohan and ACP Hridaya Bhushan executed the operation which took place near Dwarka metro station.

The head of the infamous Tewatia gang, Prince Tewatia was shot in the left leg during the exchange of fire, however, his accomplice, Pramod managed to escape from the spot.

Prince had jumped his parole and is an accused in over half a dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder in the Delhi-NCR region, he was also running an extortion racket in the south zone of Delhi, according to the release.

The Delhi Police, in the past one week, had a string of successes in solving cases related to snatching and nabbing wanted criminals.

Today was another such day, as the criminal was nabbed even after him and his accomplice fired five rounds, while the police team fired eight in exchange.

Police have seized the car being used by the criminals and recovered one illegal firearm along with four live rounds and three mobile phones from it.

The team also recovered one firearm along with spent bullet cartridges from the spot where the exchange of fire took place. (ANI)

