New Delhi: Two held for extorting money from people on social media platforms

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Two active members of an interstate gang were arrested on Saturday in the national capital for allegedly threatening people on social media platforms to make their indecent videos viral after befriending them.

The accused are based in Mewat in Haryana and had been identified as Arshad Khan and Mushtaq Khan. The accused persons were absconding for nine months in a case of extortion in Delhi.



Both were carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 each from Delhi Police on the information leading to their arrest in the above case.

One single-shot pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from Arshad Khan, one of the accused.

The accused had demanded Rs 20 lakh from an advocate in Delhi. (ANI)

