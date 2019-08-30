New Delhi: Youth stabbed, shot dead by assailants in Tigri

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and shot dead in Sangam Vihar area on Wednesday night, said police.

The deceased was identified as Rohit, a resident of JJ Camp Tigri in Sangam Vihar area.

According to police, they received the information after Rohit had been shifted to Batra hospital by his relatives following the incident.

He had been stabbed eight times and shot twice from close range, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 11:10 pm on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Rohit had an altercation with one accused, Akash, earlier in the day. When Rohit was returning home in the night, he was attacked by Akash and his two accomplices - Annu and Kapil along with a few others with knives and they also shot him using guns.

The police have registered an FIR under section 302, 341 of the IPC and Section 27 in the Arms Act.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)